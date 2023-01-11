Hamilton pizzeria purchased by owner of nearby pinball business

Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

Eventually, there will be a remodeling process, which includes expanding the kitchen area and utilizing the other half of the building at 23 N. Third St. Right now, that side is used for private parties and events, but Baker said they’ll add a small bar and dining room seating. They’ll be taking part of the existing dining room to accommodate the expansion of the kitchen.

“The current kitchen area, we plan to expand that and make it bigger, and put a bigger hood in to accommodate our smoker and our fryers,” said Baker, who offers food on limited days that’s made on his food truck, Brisketology. While the kitchen is big enough to accommodate All8Up’s current menu, it won’t be for the expansion of that menu.

The city still needs to approve plans for the remodeling and expansion, but the plan is not to make this a duplication of Pinball Garage, but Baker said he plans to have a small bar with several beers on tap.

“Nothing like at Pinball Garage, but when you go to LaRosa’s, you might have a beer,” he said. “We’re trying not to go too overboard because we don’t have as much space; we’re not trying to get too crazy. There’s only so much space there.”

The purchase is a “natural progression” of Baker’s mission, said the 2021 Hamilton Citizen of the Year, who’s expanding his investment into the city with the purchase of All8Up and leasing 5,000 square feet in Spooky Nook to create the Champion Mill Arcade.

“It gives me a nice piece of property that we’ll be able to operate for a long time,” he said. “We’ll be able to update it, modernize it, tailor it to our own style. We’re not trying to mimic Pinball Garage, it’s not going to have any similar vibe, but it’s an Italian pizza place that will also have really amazing smoked wings and barbecue.”

The remodel will be dependent on when permits are secured from the city, and the design is unknown at this time, but Baker said it will be is “family-friendly like everything we do.”

“We’re really looking to expand and improve on our whole menu and be creative with our cooks on staff,” he said. “We do some crazy stuff on the food truck, so I’m really excited to see what we’ll be able to do with more food offerings for local folks.”

Baker said he’s buying All8Up “at its peak,” saying 2022 was one of the restaurant’s best years since opening in 2014.

“We’re taking it over at a really great time with Spooky Nook coming online, and we’re planning to do a fast-track program to be able to get pizzas or barbecue over to Spooky really fast,” said Baker, adding that eventually, they’ll have a dedicated deliverer whose sole job is to run pizza, wings, and barbecue orders to the megacomplex. “If people are ordering, we’re going to be delivering. There will be plenty of food at Spooky Nook, but there might not be enough to keep up with the giant masses and crowds, or maybe they’ve already had something there and they’re looking for something different. We’re hoping to capitalize on the insane amount of hungry people that’s going to be walking around.”