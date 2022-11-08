Community First to open new pharmacy by early 2023

The pharmacy will use the rear partial alley as one-way access to the drive-thru. Traffic will enter off McKinley Avenue and exit from the northern side of the commercial strip plaza.

The addition of the drive-thru would eliminate four parking spaces, but 16 would remain. The property will still be within compliance with the city’s zoning codes, said Planning Director Liz Hayden.

The Community First Solutions pharmacy at 1026 Main St. will not only be for its current customer base, which are long-term care residents and community behavior health clients, but also the general public. The pharmacy will have prescription and over-the-counter medications, as well as home medical products, like shower chairs, canes, and elevated toilet seats. They will not, however, sell tobacco products.

This pharmacy will replace the South Second Street location, said Danielle Webb, Community First’s Vice President, Marketing and Community Relations. They had a downtown Hamilton at 210 S. 2nd St. since 2008

“After receiving notification that the lease of our long-time pharmacy location would be terminated, we began actively seeking a new Hamilton location to continue to support our clients and maintain the valuable service we have provided the Hamilton community for more than a decade,” she said.

Webb said the 1028 Main St. location won’t be open until early 2023, but Webb said they’ll offer a temporary pharmacy location on the Berkley Square campus until they’re ready to move in. The hours of operation for the new Main Street pharmacy will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday when it opens next year.