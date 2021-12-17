Column: State focuses on dementia aid

One in every nine Ohioans age 65 or older are currently are affected by Alzheimer’s or another dementia (ADOD). Seventy percent of those with ADOD live in the community, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Nearly a third of those live alone, often in social isolation and loneliness that further impact the person’s health and well-being.
Other national research concludes that diagnosed cases are under-detected by 62%. (In Ohio’s case, that translates to seven of nine, rather than one of nine). Feared negative stigma, lack of diagnostic skills at primary care health providers and an unwillingness to seek help until a crisis are three factors contributing to the under detection.
Our Miami University Scripps Gerontology Center hosted staff members of the Ohio Department of Aging in mid-December to present the initial version of “The Journey Together,” the preliminary findings summary of the statewide Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Task Force. The task force was created by the state legislature in February 2020, with a reporting target of September 2021.
This Listening Session, like others scheduled throughout the state, relied on a consultant/facilitator to guide a discussion to learn audience members experiences. Topics covered were Diagnosis and Health Care; Community Supports; Caregiving and Long-term Care. The intent is to use Listening Session input so that the final task force report addresses actual needs and frustrations, rather than just bureaucratic policy.
Oxford Seniors’ Board Member Wendy Richardson, Business Manager Jacki Uhler and Executive Director Steve Schnabl attended. About 20 others represented service organizations, caregivers and gerontology researchers.
Oxford Seniors Community Adult Day Service is an example of a Community Support that has dwindled across the state. The service is still available in only half of Ohio’s 88 counties. Closed by state order at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly one-third of the prior ADS sites have failed to reopen and are likely to have closed permanently.
Oxford Seniors also offers a variety of supports to caregivers that include group and individual sessions. Many other Ohio communities no longer have a senior center or trusted local source of early information.
The Ohio Department of Aging website aging.ohio.gov and the task force website aging.ohio.gov/alztaskforce provide access to the summary report, plus other ADOD resources and information. Oxford Seniors also has several copies for review at 922 Tollgate Drive.
