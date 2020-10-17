City working to eliminate odors in Hamilton neighborhood with sewer changes

“As council can see and hopefully the public can see, we have taken this issue very seriously, there has been a lot of thought that has gone into an action plan,” Smith said.

City representatives hand-delivered letters to residents in the affected area this week as a response following the neighborhood meeting.

In recent months, city officials have said they’re giving more attention to the strength of their neighborhoods. In part, that’s because of a flow of new businesses to the city, which has added to its downtown and Main Street corridor.

This response came from listening to those in the neighborhood, officials said.

“We heard from the residents, and we’re acting," said Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller.