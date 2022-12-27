City of Hamilton seeks nominations for good neighbor award

The City of Hamilton is now accepting nominations for the Klink Award. This award is to be given annually to a Hamilton resident who works tirelessly in pursuit of building safe, clean and engaged neighborhoods. The awarded resident does this by connecting people within and between neighborhoods, while building pride, identity and a sense of place.
The award is named in honor of Kathleen Klink. Kathy, a long-time public servant, has been the quintessential “neighborhoods” councilperson. She was a key lead on council that crafted the city’s 2012 strategic plan. A component of that plan was the neighborhoods initiative.
She has led citywide grassroots neighborhood organizing efforts since then. That effort formalized the city’s neighborhoods structure, known as 17STRONG, named for Hamilton’s 17 neighborhoods. From there, she oversaw the development of the resident-led 17STRONG Advisory Board, and was instrumental in the creation of the Department of Neighborhoods in the City of Hamilton.
Nominations are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Click here to fill out a nomination form.
