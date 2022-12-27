City of Hamilton seeks nominations for good neighbor award

The award is named in honor of Kathleen Klink. Kathy, a long-time public servant, has been the quintessential “neighborhoods” councilperson. She was a key lead on council that crafted the city’s 2012 strategic plan. A component of that plan was the neighborhoods initiative.

She has led citywide grassroots neighborhood organizing efforts since then. That effort formalized the city’s neighborhoods structure, known as 17STRONG, named for Hamilton’s 17 neighborhoods. From there, she oversaw the development of the resident-led 17STRONG Advisory Board, and was instrumental in the creation of the Department of Neighborhoods in the City of Hamilton.