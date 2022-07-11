City of Hamilton begins standard gas inspections on some west side homes

BreakingNews
The City of Hamilton will be conducting procedural inspections on the piping and gas meters for many west side Hamilton homes from July through October. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

By Avery Kreemer
1 hour ago
Survey will be conducted from July through October

The City of Hamilton will be conducting procedural inspections on the piping and gas meters for many west side Hamilton homes from July through October.

The city said each inspection should take only five to 10 minutes and will be necessary for continued gas service if your home is within this year’s inspection area.

“Access to the inside or outside meter and associated piping will be required,” the city said in a release.

You can check to see if your gas piping will be inspected by visiting this website.

“If an inside gas meter is not inspected, the gas service to the property will be shut off after notification has been provided to the resident,” the city said. Each resident will receive four notices before their gas service is shut off.

Survey conductors will wear proper identification and will be employees of the City of Hamilton Gas & Water Distribution and of Southern Cross, a third-party utility provider partner.

