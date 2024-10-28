Cincinnati man arrested for impersonating a cop in Hamilton

A 36-year-old Cincinnati man was arrested in Hamilton Friday for impersonating a police officer and detaining a Fairfield high school student.
Police were called to the area of Gateway Boulevard and Wildbranch Road where Bradley Pyles allegedly “did restrain the liberty” of the student, placing the victim in handcuffs. It was also reported Pyles displayed a gold badge, a police report shows.
Pyles, who lives in the Clifton area of Cincinnati, was in Hamilton Municipal Court Monday morning for an arraignment on the two third-degree felony charges. He is expected to be back in court at 8 a.m. on Nov. 4.
