Cincinnati ice cream and chocolate shop coming to Hamilton

Kristi Weissman, vice president and general manager of Aglamesis Bros’, said Hamilton “went the extra mile” to get the company in the city.

“We never imagined that our next parlor location would be this far outside of Cincinnati, but the offer that Hamilton put together for us was just too compelling to not consider simply because of the distance involved,” Weissman said.

Aglamesis Bros’ said the building will need minimal renovations with the majority of the changes needed to install candy cases and shelving for chocolate.

Lauren Nelson, project manager with the Hamilton economic development department said the parlor goes with what Hamiltonians want.

“Their commitment to quality and tradition aligns perfectly with the revitalization taking place in the historic Main Street Business District,” Nelson said. “And as a beloved family-owned business, Aglamesis Bros’ will be a tremendous asset to our community.”

The parlor is expected to open later this summer or early fall.