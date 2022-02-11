Cincinnati fans in L.A. with no Super Bowl ticket will be at The 513

The Jolivettes and Davis said they had plans for the whole week, including starting this past Thursday with a pre-game/pre-weekend Bengals pep rally at the bar. There are also plans for Graeter’s ice cream and Skyline Chili to be served.

The three have also been pleasantly surprised by the number of Ohioans and Cincinnatians who live in Los Angeles.

“Ohio has a pretty big stronghold on Los Angeles, more than you would think,” Jake Jolivette said.

“If they win, the roof is going to be blown off our place. It will be so crazy there, and that will be the place to party if they win,” Vince Jolivette said. “Even if they don’t win, everyone is just so proud of the Bengals. It’s still going to be a great afterparty celebrating the years to come with Burrow and everyone.”