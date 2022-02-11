Cincinnati fans in L.A. with no Super Bowl ticket will be at The 513

Brothers Vince and Jake Jolivette and their cousin Jay Davis opened a Cincinnati-themed bar called The 513 in the North Hollywood Arts District a year ago.
Now it’s “almost like a mecca” for Ohioans, and especially Cincinnati Bengals fans, said Vince Jolivette.
The trio are Butler County natives and had a dream of opening a bar together, though they thought it would have been in their hometown of Hamilton. Davis said that dream is expected to be realized later this year, but they’ve been reveling in the historic playoff run for the Cincinnati Bengals over the past several weeks.
The Bengals have beat the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs to earn the AFC Championship title and a spot in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams. They play this Sunday, and The 513 will be the place to be in Los Angeles for any Cincinnati fan without a ticket to the game.
“It is so fun to watch the games there,” Vince Jolivette said. “It’s packed, and it just goes nuts (during the games). Absolutely nuts. It’s almost like you’re at the game because everybody at the bar is rooting for the same team.”
The Jolivettes and Davis said they had plans for the whole week, including starting this past Thursday with a pre-game/pre-weekend Bengals pep rally at the bar. There are also plans for Graeter’s ice cream and Skyline Chili to be served.
The three have also been pleasantly surprised by the number of Ohioans and Cincinnatians who live in Los Angeles.
“Ohio has a pretty big stronghold on Los Angeles, more than you would think,” Jake Jolivette said.
“If they win, the roof is going to be blown off our place. It will be so crazy there, and that will be the place to party if they win,” Vince Jolivette said. “Even if they don’t win, everyone is just so proud of the Bengals. It’s still going to be a great afterparty celebrating the years to come with Burrow and everyone.”
