Cincinnati city manager Boggs Muething to resign as new mayor Aftab Pureval takes office

Cincinnati’s city manager has submitted her resignation, effective in January, as the newest mayor comes into office.
Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval said in a press release that Boggs Muething will be stepping down on Jan. 19.
“City Manager Boggs Muething will be remembered for leading the City through one of the most challenging times ever faced by Cincinnatians,” Purveal said in a written release. “When called to serve she was not deterred by the pandemic, corruption, or uncertainty. During her tenure as City Manager, she has ensured the continuity of city services and the safety of city employees when people across Cincinnati and America fell ill. She oversaw a massive effort to get people vaccinated and 89,000 doses later, lives have been saved.
“Boggs Muething changed the way constituents interact with City Hall when they have a problem to impart equity and fairness into a process that was vulnerable to corruption and patronage. And when cities across our nation cried out for police reform last year, she did not rest on Cincinnati’s historic reputation but acted swiftly to achieve monumental discipline reform in a matter of months. With more than a decade of City service, she has served with distinction and undoubtedly made our City a better place,” the release said.
Pureval said he will conduct a national search to find the city’s next manager. The mayor-elect named former city solicitor John Curp as interim city manager, effective January 19th.
“John Curp is a smart, effective, and proven government executive,” said Pureval in a written press release. “He has the leadership skills to bring innovation and collaboration to the City of Cincinnati. As Solicitor, John engaged community and business stakeholders to help get The Banks, Washington Park, Music Hall and other transformational projects for the region across the finish line. He has years of experience advising the City’s departments, boards, and commissions. I’m excited for his leadership to help execute the bold vision that the incoming City Council and I share.”
Curp is a partner at the Blank Rome law firm and previously served on the State of Ohio’s Public Defender Commission. He graduated from Miami University and the Indiana University School of Law.
“It’s an honor to be appointed by Mayor-elect Aftab and I’m eager to work with him and our elected City Council Members to align the administration’s strategic priorities with Council’s legislative goals. Cincinnati has both significant challenges and real promise ahead,” said John Curp in a press release. “Each and every member of our city workforce is a leader in our COVID-19 response and restoring public trust in government. I am fully committed to the Mayor’s agenda of improving public safety, prioritizing climate action, expanding affordable housing, and growing Cincinnati’s economy equitably.”
Cincinnati’s city council will meet Jan. 5 to approve Muething’s severance package and vote on the interim appointment for approval.
“City Manager Boggs Muething has been immensely helpful over the last several weeks to ensure a smooth transition and I appreciate her pledge to continue that transition as the Interim City Manager prepares to assume this role on January 19th” Pureval said.
