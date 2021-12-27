Cincinnati city manager Boggs Muething to resign as new mayor Aftab Pureval takes office

“John Curp is a smart, effective, and proven government executive,” said Pureval in a written press release. “He has the leadership skills to bring innovation and collaboration to the City of Cincinnati. As Solicitor, John engaged community and business stakeholders to help get The Banks, Washington Park, Music Hall and other transformational projects for the region across the finish line. He has years of experience advising the City’s departments, boards, and commissions. I’m excited for his leadership to help execute the bold vision that the incoming City Council and I share.”

Curp is a partner at the Blank Rome law firm and previously served on the State of Ohio’s Public Defender Commission. He graduated from Miami University and the Indiana University School of Law.

“It’s an honor to be appointed by Mayor-elect Aftab and I’m eager to work with him and our elected City Council Members to align the administration’s strategic priorities with Council’s legislative goals. Cincinnati has both significant challenges and real promise ahead,” said John Curp in a press release. “Each and every member of our city workforce is a leader in our COVID-19 response and restoring public trust in government. I am fully committed to the Mayor’s agenda of improving public safety, prioritizing climate action, expanding affordable housing, and growing Cincinnati’s economy equitably.”

Cincinnati’s city council will meet Jan. 5 to approve Muething’s severance package and vote on the interim appointment for approval.

“City Manager Boggs Muething has been immensely helpful over the last several weeks to ensure a smooth transition and I appreciate her pledge to continue that transition as the Interim City Manager prepares to assume this role on January 19th” Pureval said.

