Christ Hospital’s $20 million Liberty Twp. expansion should finish in summer

The construction, which is adding 17,800 square feet and another level to the hospital’s north side, is so far proceeding smoothly, officials said.

The work began in October and will expand the hospital’s imaging services for cardiovascular care, oncology and women’s health in the northern suburbs of Cincinnati, said Christ officials.

It’s a reflection of the booming medical care growth along the Interstate 75 corridor through Butler County, which along a one-mile stretch of the highway already features UC Health West Chester Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital — Liberty Campus and The Christ Hospital.

Liberty and the adjacent West Chester township are two of the fastest growing communities in Butler County and southwest Ohio, and medical care services are expanding to keep pace with residential growth, said the leader of Christ Hospital.

“As the greater Cincinnati region continues to grow, so does the demand for exceptional healthcare closer to where our patients live,” said Debbie Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network.

In a statement, Hayes said the hospital, in its fifth year at the location, offers access to providers, diagnostic technologies, maternity, perioperative, rehabilitation and emergency services.

“And by expanding its imaging platform, The Christ Hospital Health Network expansion is predicated on the demand from consumers for these high-quality services and demonstrates our commitment to doing everything it takes to make accessible and affordable healthcare conveniently located.”

The hospital, which employs 300 people on a 23-acre campus off Cox Road, is currently 119,500 square feet and will grow to 137,300 square feet once the expansion is completed.

The four-story hospital is across from one of the biggest coming developments in Liberty Twp. history as the $139 million, mixed-use Freedom Pointe project continues to take shape after some delays and planning changes.

Freedom Pointe is anchored by Butler County’s only Costco store, which opened in late 2022.

Eventually, plans call for Cox Road, which now dead ends at the Christ Hospital campus, to be extended north to a new I-75 interchange planned at Millikin Road, which will add even more commercial and residential growth to Liberty Twp.