Casual Pint owner hopes outside tent increases business during winter months in Hamilton

Restaurants around the region are coming up with creative ways to serve customers in the colder months, and that includes a new large tent in Hamilton.
Ann Marie Cilley, owner of the Casual Pint Hamilton, knew if it wanted to remain open, changes had to be made to the business model. So Cilley decided to rent a tent for the next five months and hopes the $30,000 investment pays dividends by expanding its capacity through the winter months.
She also has applied for grants to offset the $6,000-a-month tent rental what she called “an investment in customers and customers' experience.”
The tent opened over the weekend and added about 50 seats, doubling its capacity. She said the tent will be used to host several community events throughout the coming months. The tent is located in the nearby parking lot and takes up 10 residential parking spaces.
Cilley, a former Procter & Gamble principal scientist, uses those “innovation skills” to be creative, she said.
The bar/restaurant opened in 2019, and when asked about the first 14 months, Cilley gave a nervous laugh.
“It has been an adventure,” she said. “We were very successful those first few months.”
Then in March, the business was greatly impacted by the restrictions placed by Gov. Mike DeWine because of the coronavirus. Like all bars in the state, the business closed and was allowed to serve carry-out. It now has full-service but must serve its last alcoholic beverage by 10 p.m., per DeWine’s orders.
“We just keep pivoting” because of the rules and regulations, she said. “We’re always looking for different ways to serve customers safely.”
Cilley, a New York native, said she always wanted a gathering place with good food and beer, one that would make people feel welcomed.
The Casual Pint is located in the mixed-use complex The Marcum near Tano Bistro and Revive Salon and just across from award-winning Marcum Park, with its RiversEdge amphitheater.
The business offers nearly 35 draft beers, the bulk of which include brews from around the region and the state. Also available are packaged craft beer, cider and wine. There also is a full menu.
HOW TO GO
NAME: The Casual Pint Hamilton
ADDRESS: 130 Riverfront Plaza
PHONE NUMBER: 513-737-2309
MORE INFORMATION: www.facebook.com/casualpinthamilton
HOURS: 4 to 10 p.m. Monday; noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.