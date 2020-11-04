Casual Pint owner hopes outside tent increases business during winter months in Hamilton

The bar/restaurant opened in 2019, and when asked about the first 14 months, Cilley gave a nervous laugh.

“It has been an adventure,” she said. “We were very successful those first few months.”

Then in March, the business was greatly impacted by the restrictions placed by Gov. Mike DeWine because of the coronavirus. Like all bars in the state, the business closed and was allowed to serve carry-out. It now has full-service but must serve its last alcoholic beverage by 10 p.m., per DeWine’s orders.

“We just keep pivoting” because of the rules and regulations, she said. “We’re always looking for different ways to serve customers safely.”

Cilley, a New York native, said she always wanted a gathering place with good food and beer, one that would make people feel welcomed.

The Casual Pint is located in the mixed-use complex The Marcum near Tano Bistro and Revive Salon and just across from award-winning Marcum Park, with its RiversEdge amphitheater.

The business offers nearly 35 draft beers, the bulk of which include brews from around the region and the state. Also available are packaged craft beer, cider and wine. There also is a full menu.

The Casual Pint Hamilton, 130 Riverfront Plaza, has opened a tent to expand its capacity as a way to serve customers through the winter. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

HOW TO GO

NAME: The Casual Pint Hamilton

ADDRESS: 130 Riverfront Plaza

PHONE NUMBER: 513-737-2309

MORE INFORMATION: www.facebook.com/casualpinthamilton

HOURS: 4 to 10 p.m. Monday; noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.