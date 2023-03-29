Case of 2 charged in major Middletown drug bust goes to grand jury

Visiting Middletown Municipal Court Judge Thomas Hanna sent the cases involving Benjamin Davis, 43, and Jatae Tisdale, 37, to a grand jury after their preliminary hearings this week.

The Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit, with assistance of the SWAT team and support and cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed search warrants at 511 15th Ave. and 717 10th Ave. on Feb. 1, police said.