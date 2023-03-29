Case of 2 charged in major Middletown drug bust goes to grand jury

MIDDLETOWN — The cases of two Middletown residents charged last month following a major drug bust in the city have been sent to a Butler County grand jury.
Visiting Middletown Municipal Court Judge Thomas Hanna sent the cases involving Benjamin Davis, 43, and Jatae Tisdale, 37, to a grand jury after their preliminary hearings this week.
The Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit, with assistance of the SWAT team and support and cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed search warrants at 511 15th Ave. and 717 10th Ave. on Feb. 1, police said.
The result of the searches produced “a sizeable amount” of cocaine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 rifle, five handguns, two rifles, and $105,000 in cash, according to police officials.
Two vehicles were confiscated for later forfeiture. One of the handguns located was determined to be stolen from the city of Trenton, police said.
Davis was charged with aggravated drug trafficking in a school zone, having weapons under disability and drug abuse cocaine. His bond was set at $100,000 or 10% rule.
In the same case, Tisdale was charged with receiving stolen property, drug abuse cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.
