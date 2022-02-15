Car downs power lines, closes major intersection in Middletown

A car crashed has downed some power lines and closed a busy intersection Tuesday morning in Middletown, an official said.
The car knocked down a pole and transformer near Ohio 4 and First Avenue, said Scott Tadych, public works director. He said the intersection will be closed until Duke can make the necessary repairs.
