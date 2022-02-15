Hamburger icon
Car downs power lines, closes major intersection in Middletown

A car crash this morning in Middletown has closed parts of Ohio 4 and First Avenue until Duke can repair the damage. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A car crash this morning in Middletown has closed parts of Ohio 4 and First Avenue until Duke can repair the damage. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Rick McCrabb
21 minutes ago

A car crashed has downed some power lines and closed a busy intersection Tuesday morning in Middletown, an official said.

The car knocked down a pole and transformer near Ohio 4 and First Avenue, said Scott Tadych, public works director. He said the intersection will be closed until Duke can make the necessary repairs.

A car crash this morning in Middletown has closed parts of Ohio 4 and First Avenue until Duke can repair the damage. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

