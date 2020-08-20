Breaking News

Can you help? Middletown police looking for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect

Can you help? Middletown police looking for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect

By Rick McCrabb

Middletown police are looking for a man described as “armed and dangerous.”

Police are searching for Natrone Cecil Kakaris, 23, of Middletown. He has brown eyes, black hair and is 5-foot-11, weighing 180 pounds, according to police.

He is wanted for improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, and three counts of felonious assault. He lives in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road, according to court records.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7700, Option 0; or detective Brook McDonald at 425-7745. You can also send a private message on the department’s Facebook page.

