Butler, Warren year-over-year home sales, listings drop again in May

May data shows a significantly quieter housing market in Butler and Warren counties as closed sales and new listings dropped.

May’s market is a continuation of a trend that has marked the industry ever since interest rates began their inflation around January 2022. Since then, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has more than doubled from 3.11% to 6.43% at the beginning of May.

But, that overall trend has seen new extremes in the past few months according to data from the Realtor Association of Greater Cincinnati.

Compared to May 2022, closed sales in Butler County dropped 20% and new listings dropped 19.5% while prices rose 11.1%. In Warren County, closed sales dropped 33.1% and new listings dropped 7.9% while prices rose 2.7%.

In May, both counties combined showed a 23.3% drop in closed sales and a 22% decrease in new listings year-over-year. In April, sales dropped 26.5% and listings dropped 29.8% year-over year.

Below is the full housing market data, provided by RAGC.