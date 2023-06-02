Quiet month again for Warren, Butler County housing markets

Combined sales in the counties last month dropped by 26.5% from April 2022, while listings dropped by 29.8%, according to data from the Realtor Association of Greater Cincinnati, which tracks housing data through their network of realtors in southwest Ohio.

The month of April was the continuation of a housing market trend that has seen new extremes over the past few months. Overall, fewer people are looking to buy homes, fewer people are looking to sell homes, but prices remain high and houses don’t stay on the market for long.