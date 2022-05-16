Butler, Warren counties at highest level of risk for spreading COVID-19, CDC says

KENTUCKY

Campbell

Kenton

INDIANA

Franklin

Union

Community transmission risk is measured by two factors: The number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days and percentage of positive tests during the past seven days. In Hamilton County for example, the rate of positive COVID tests was 12.26% in the last 7 days and new cases per 100,000 were at 122.21, prompting the “High” designation.

According to experts, the coming wave will likely be caused by a COVID mutation called BA.2. It’s thought to be 30% more contagious than omicron. Health leaders said the wave will be bigger than it looks because cases are extremely under-reported due to more at-home testing.

While the community transmission risk in parts of the Tri-State is now high, overall COVID-19 community levels in every county in our area are still in the CDC’s lowest possible category.

COVID-19 community level is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days and the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. The CDC uses this information to determine guidance on what precautions are needed, such as masking.

Despite the uptick, the numbers are nowhere near what we were seeing just a few months ago in December and January.

OHIO

Ohio updates its COVID-19 data every Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Click HERE to head to Ohio’s dashboard.

KENTUCKY

Kentucky updates its COVID-19 data every Monday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Click HERE to head to Kentucky’s dashboard.

INDIANA

Indiana updates its COVID-19 data three times a week, according to the states’ COVID-19 dashboard website. Click HERE to head to Indiana’s dashboard.

The National Impact

The United States reached a tragic milestone Monday as the CDC reported one million COVID-19 deaths in less than 3 years into the outbreak.

Last week, the Biden Administration announced COVID-19 killed one million Americans.

“Each an irreplaceable loss,” President Biden said in a statement.

“I know the pain of that black hole in your heart. It is unrelenting. But I also know the ones you love are never truly gone. They will always be with you.”

President Biden warned that as a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow.

“We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines and treatments than ever before,” he said.

The president added that it is critical for Congress to act and work to sustain these resources in the months ahead.

Despite the statement from the White House and the numbers from the CDC, The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University have not yet reached the one-million mark.

As of 6:14 p.m. May 13, The World Health Organization reported 991,595 American deaths from COVID-19.

As of 11:00 a.m. May 16, Johns Hopkins University reported 999,607 American deaths from COVID-19.

As of 11 a.m. May 16, the CDC has not updated it’s website’s data to reflect one million deaths. The number still stands around 997,000.

President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders at a COVID-19 summit Thursday to reenergize a lagging international commitment to attacking the virus, the Associated Press reported. He also ordered flags lowered to half-staff.

“This pandemic isn’t over,” Biden said at the second global pandemic summit. He spoke solemnly of the once-unthinkable U.S. death toll.

The U.S. is believed to be the first nation to reach 1 million COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the virus is considered the cause of over 6 million deaths.