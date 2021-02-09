Butler County United Way names new leader with ‘clear vision’ for its future

Most recently, she was instrumental in helping to formulate the organization’s three-year strategic plan along with board members, community members, partner agency leaders, and donors.

Tipton graduated from Hamilton High School and from Wright State University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. A resident of Fairfield Twp., she and her husband Tim have three daughters.

Throughout her career, Tipton has been involved in various boards and clubs including: Rotary Club of Hamilton, Butler County Head Start Policy Council, Greater Cincinnati Foundation Learning Links Grand Review Board, United Way Worldwide Impact for Change Committee, American Cancer Society Volunteer Leadership Council, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Hamilton Class of 2014, and West Chester Liberty Chamber of Commerce Leadership 21 Class of 2016.

Two years ago, she received the YWCA Outstanding Woman of Achievement Award.

Tipton said she was honored to have earned the trust of the board and to have been selected to lead the United Way. She is taking over “a strong and seasoned staff who is passionate about our organization’s mission and vision,” she said.

She hopes to “build on the current momentum” and grow the impact of the Butler County United Way.