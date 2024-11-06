Butler Tech, Miami U unveil new high school nursing career partnership

The chronic shortage of nurses in the county and regionally helped prompt the partnership with Miami’s regional school nursing programs in Hamilton and Middletown, said Jon Graft, superintendent and CEO of Butler Tech.

“The collaboration between Butler Tech and Miami University for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) streamlines the pathway to address the growing demand in healthcare,” said Graft.

“We’re excited to continue integrating programs with Miami University. By working together, we are advancing beyond traditional education models to drive transformative change in the field.”

Through the program, current high school juniors and seniors at Butler Tech’s Bioscience Center will be able to complete the first year of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) undergraduate degree while still in high school, positioning them to earn a BSN from Miami just three years after graduation.

In a statement from Butler Tech officials, they said the new partnership “offers a unique opportunity to build on the clinical skills developed through Butler Tech’s career-technical education.”

“Miami nursing faculty will lead the first-year BSN coursework directly at Butler Tech, providing students with college-level instruction and a robust clinical foundation before they even graduate high school.”

Moreover, said school officials, the program gives students the option to participate in Miami’s Work+ Program, which allows them to graduate debt-free by covering tuition in exchange for part-time employment. Students also benefit from built-in breaks during summer and winter, enabling them to explore additional certifications, internships, or undergraduate research experiences.

“This program is a game-changer for aspiring nurses, the healthcare landscape, and our community,” Miami University President Gregory Crawford said. “By reducing time to degree and costs, we’re opening new doors for students and ensuring a stronger, more prepared workforce for the future.”

Affordability and access are two keys to the program, said Ande Durojaiye, vice president of Miami Regionals and dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Applied Science.

“There will be no stronger return on investment from any nursing pathway than this,” Durojaiye said. “We’re impacting affordability, improving access, and aligning it with one of the biggest workforce needs we have in the state and the country.”