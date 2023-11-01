Butler Tech-Edgewood instructor earns award for work with students who have special needs

TRENTON — A veteran Edgewood High School teacher has won a top county award for this work with special needs students.

Business and Marketing Instructor Rocky Chasteen, who works for Butler Tech at the high’s school satellite program of the career school, was recently announced as this year’s winner of the Community Impact Award from the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The award recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the advancement of the inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, said Butler Tech officials.

A decade-long instructor at Edgewood High School, Chasteen was described by officials in their announcement of his award as a “tireless advocate for people with disabilities during his teaching tenure.”

“As the Butler Tech – Edgewood DECA chapter advisor Chasteen ensures the chapter serves students with multiple disabilities by hosting two major events each year: Christmas for All and Edgewood All Champion’s Day. These events provide opportunities for students with disabilities to participate in activities and make friends with their peers.”

Chasteen, whose program also includes an annual Day Prom dance for special needs students each spring at an off-campus location, said the driving motivation for his work is the increase the socialization of developmentally different students with the rest of the student body.

“We all need to build relationships with each other,” said the 17-year teaching veteran who works with dozens of students, some of whom are in younger grades and other school buildings in the Edgewood district.

“It really makes a difference in their lives because they are able to be social and build relationships with other students that are outside their (special needs) classrooms. It gives them confidence and it lets them know they can do anything they put their minds to.”

“Our goal is to promote inclusion and the goal is to better understand each other now so all students will better understand each other later on in life,” he said, adding “that is why we started doing the events we do.”

And last school year, Chasteen with the help of some other teachers, also founded a “High School Best Buddies Friendship International” chapter.

Best Buddies is an organization that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships between people with and without disabilities. Chasteen’s chapter has inspired the Edgewood Middle School to begin a Best Buddies chapter this school year.

Butler Tech officials applauded Chasteen's award-winning work, saying it "has made a significant impact on the lives of people with disabilities in Butler County and he has helped to create a more inclusive community where everyone can participate and belong."