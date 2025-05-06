Butler County woman charged with killing her husband continues treatment in Cincinnati

A Reily Twp. woman charged with aggravated murder for allegedly killing her husband continues to be treated at Summit Behavioral Healthcare in Cincinnati, where she’s been at for a year.

On Tuesday, Pamela Sue Harville, 66, of Reily Twp., returned to Butler County for a status update on her mental health treatments. Last year, Common Pleas Court Judge Dan Haughey declared her incompetent but restorable based on a forensic evaluation by a psychologist.

On April 2, 2024, police say Harville shot her husband, David, to death in their home on Millville-Oxford Road in Reily Twp. She is charged with aggravated murder, two alternate counts of murder, and two counts of felonious assault. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies found Harville’s husband with multiple gunshot wounds in the body and head, according to court records and statements from officials.

She was ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare in May 2024 and has been back in Butler County for hearings concerning her competency to stand trial.

The status report hearing on Tuesday was continued until Tuesday, May 13, but Haughey said she did not have to make the return trip from Cincinnati. She is represented by attorney Scott Rubenstein.

No bond has been set due to the insantity plea.

