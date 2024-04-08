Grand jury indicts Reily Twp. woman in shooting death of husband

The grand jury also included two counts of second-degree felonious assault, one noting use of a deadly weapon and another citing serious physical harm.

She was charged with murder and booked into the Butler County Jail about five hours after deputies found David Harville dead. He had been shot several times in the body and head, according to court records and officials.

The wife was in the house when Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived about 8:40 p.m. and was arrested without incident.

Pamela Harville had her bond increased to $250,000 at a Thursday hearing in Oxford after an initial $100,000 bond had been set.

She became ill and was taken from the courtroom by emergency medical workers before her hearing began.

Law enforcement initially came to the Harville house after someone had requested a welfare check because they had not heard from the Harvilles “for a while.”

According to records and officials, when deputies looked through a glass door at the rear of the residence, they saw “a lot of blood” and a person down and unresponsive.