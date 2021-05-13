Butler County winery hosts wine-and-candle-making event

Spring and over a year of COVID-19 is driving people outside more than ever, and one possible, imminent destination is the bucolic setting of Seven Mile Winery this Thursday. Seven Mile is partnering with Petals & Wicks, a Hamilton “scent bar” for a “Wine and Candles” event, where people can come out, sample wine, and make candles.
Petals & Wicks and Seven Mile have collaborated with other local small businesses before, but this is the first time they found each other.
“We try to do an ‘art and wine’ class once a month,” said Steve Mortenson, co-owner of Seven Mile with his wife, Stephanie. “Then a regular came in and told us about Petals & Wicks, and we got together with Sherry.”
That would be Sherry Hoskins, proprietor of Petals & Wicks.
“We love collaborating with other local businesses,” she said. “We’ve done it with Hanover (Winery in Hamilton), Municipal Brew Works, Coffee Cup Overflowing, and You’re Fired in Oxford. We went to check out (Seven Wine), and everyone was super friendly. It was like meeting our best friends. They educated us a lot about wine.”
Hoskins said these events typically attract women looking for a girls’ night out. Hoskins will be pairing the candle scents with the wines Seven Mile are offering. There will be three different blends on the “candle bar.” Guests will choose a blend, pour their oil into a jigger, and then the wax. The candles are soy.
“Soy is just a more natural product that burns cleaner,” Hoskins said. “It doesn’t have the toxins a 100% paraffin candle has.”
Once poured, the candle takes two hours to cure. While they wait, guests can socialize, drink wine, and snack on products from the Pull My Pork BBQ food truck, a lately added luxury due to high ticket sales. The five-wine flight will include Bella Notte (blackberry red), Husker Red Concord (named for the Mortensons’ Labrador), Apple Crisp (semi-sweet white), Wild Crush (sweet red with blueberry), and Ad Amare Vino (sweet white made with Muscat grape juice).
The event will take place inside the Mortensons’ humongous barn, hopefully with its huge doors swung wide.
“Hopefully, it will be warm and we can let in the nice breeze,” Mortenson said. “The barn is basically our tasting room. Tables will be set up six feet apart. People will need to wear masks when they come in and when they use the restroom, but they can take them off when they’re sitting down, eating and drinking. We’d love to keep doing it as long as Sherry wants to keep doing it.”
How to Go
Where: Seven Mile Winery, 3526 Somerburg Jacksonburg Road, Middletown
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Cost: $35 per person
More Info: 513-316-2307 or www.petalsnwicks.com