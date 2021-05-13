Butler County winery hosts wine-and-candle-making event

Hoskins said these events typically attract women looking for a girls’ night out. Hoskins will be pairing the candle scents with the wines Seven Mile are offering. There will be three different blends on the “candle bar.” Guests will choose a blend, pour their oil into a jigger, and then the wax. The candles are soy.

“Soy is just a more natural product that burns cleaner,” Hoskins said. “It doesn’t have the toxins a 100% paraffin candle has.”

Once poured, the candle takes two hours to cure. While they wait, guests can socialize, drink wine, and snack on products from the Pull My Pork BBQ food truck, a lately added luxury due to high ticket sales. The five-wine flight will include Bella Notte (blackberry red), Husker Red Concord (named for the Mortensons’ Labrador), Apple Crisp (semi-sweet white), Wild Crush (sweet red with blueberry), and Ad Amare Vino (sweet white made with Muscat grape juice).

The event will take place inside the Mortensons’ humongous barn, hopefully with its huge doors swung wide.

“Hopefully, it will be warm and we can let in the nice breeze,” Mortenson said. “The barn is basically our tasting room. Tables will be set up six feet apart. People will need to wear masks when they come in and when they use the restroom, but they can take them off when they’re sitting down, eating and drinking. We’d love to keep doing it as long as Sherry wants to keep doing it.”

How to Go

Where: Seven Mile Winery, 3526 Somerburg Jacksonburg Road, Middletown

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Cost: $35 per person

More Info: 513-316-2307 or www.petalsnwicks.com