Butler County voters to decide 40 ballot issues on Nov. 8

There are 40 issues and local options up for consideration. Though no single voter will see all of them, all Butler County voters will see the two statewide issues and the Butler County Children Services renewal of a 2 mill, five-year levy.

Some voters will see one of 15 other tax requests and seven local options requests. Monroe has three charter amendment questions, and Trenton has 11. Ross Twp. is asking voters to consider adopting a proposed zoning plan.

Poll workers needed

National reports of poll worker shortages don’t seem to be impacting Butler County, said Butler County elections office Deputy Director Eric Corbin.

“So far, we have been able to recruit many of our veteran poll workers for the November election,” said Corbin. “As always, we are looking for new poll workers who are interested in serving their community, earning some extra cash and/or continuing education hours.”

Poll workers can earn about $200 for working on Election Day, as well as the set up on the day before and training ahead of the election.

Recruiting poll workers was a challenge ahead of the August primary, which was unplanned at the start of 2022. Early Voting Administrator Nicole Unzicker said, “The main challenge with the August election was recruiting poll workers during a time of year where many people were on vacation or unable to help due to other commitments.”

Anyone who wishes to be a poll worker can sign up at elections.bcohio.gov and select the “Poll Workers” tab at the top of the site.

But they made it work at the Aug. 2 primary, which featured nominating races for Ohio House and Senate candidates, partisan state central committee races, and a Ross Local Schools tax issue.

Voter registration

Butler County voters interested in deciding who wins on Election Day must register to vote, which can be done at the board of elections office at 1801 Princeton Road in Hamilton or online at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, VoteOhio.gov. That same site can be used to update a voter’s registration information, such as if you have a change of address.

Voters can visit elections.bcohio.gov and select “Voter Tools” at the top of the webpage to find out where to vote and, when ballots are ready, what they’ll be deciding on Nov. 8 or during the four weeks of early voting.

Voter registration, which can be done online, ends on Oct. 11, and early voting begins on Oct. 12.

It’s uncertain how popular early voting will be, specifically vote by mail. In the November 2018 election, the Butler County Board of Elections received 21,749 vote-by-mail ballots out of 23,787 requests. In the 2020 election, the first general election during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than double the number of vote-by-mail ballots were requested and returned.

“This large discrepancy makes it difficult to predict exactly how many voters will choose to cast their ballot by mail,” Unzicker said. She said as of Sept. 13, 56 days before the election, about 5,500 voters in Butler County have requested a vote-by-mail ballot. Four years earlier, during the last gubernatorial election, when it was 56 days before the general election, about 2,500 voters had requested a mail ballot.

The popularity of early voting, which includes vote-by-mail and in-office voting ahead of Election Day, has increased. From the 2014 to 2018 gubernatorial elections, total early voting increased by 5%, and represented just under 20% of the total early votes in each year.

But the elections in 2020 forced voters to heavily consider vote-by-mail ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a controversial 11th-hour decision, the March 2020 primary was extended until April 28 and Election Day was essentially canceled. All voters from March 17 until April 28 were required to cast votes by mail.

That election had an impact on the November 2020 presidential election. While elections officials don’t compare different types of elections ― presidential elections historically see more voters participate than in a gubernatorial election ― vote-by-mail ballots were nearly a third of all votes. Total early ballots cast were around 60%, according to the Butler County elections office.

The 2020 election also brought out questions about election security. However, Corbin said Ohio’s boards of elections have had strong security in place for years.

“Bipartisan security measures are in place to maintain election integrity regarding physical and electronic access to board systems,” he said. “Tabulation equipment is never connected to the Internet. Cyber security measures have been implemented to provide additional safeguards.”

ELECTION DATES AND DEADLINES