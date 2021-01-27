Butler County unemployment rebounded but was still double in 2020: What to know

Hamilton’s annual rate was 8.5 percent, up from 4.3 percent. For Butler County as a whole, the annual rate was 7.2 percent, up from 3.8 percent, according to newly released figures from the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services.

Early in the pandemic, the numbers were more stark:

Unemployment in Fairfield jumped from 4.3 percent in March to 15.8 percent in April

In Middletown, it leapt from 5.8 percent in March to 19 percent in April

Hamilton’s rate went from 5.1 percent to 16.2 percent

Butler County’s rate more than tripled, from 4.4 percent to 14.2 percent

But there’s some good news in the data. Since those April highs, the unemployment rate has continually fallen in each jurisdiction. There have been some months when the rate remained the same, but none in which it has risen, according to Journal-News analysis of the data released Tuesday.

Often, unemployment rates are lower than the actual number of people without jobs. Those who have given up searching for jobs are not counted among the unemployed.

The data for December show a better picture, compared to 2019:

In Fairfield, 4.3 percent, up from 3.1 percent a year earlier

In Middletown, 6.5 percent, above the 4 percent last year

In Hamilton, 5.4 percent, up from 4 percent the prior December

In Butler County, 4.4 percent, up from 3.4 percent a year earlier

In another bright spot, shops and restaurants have continued to open in Middletown, Hamilton and elsewhere. Middletown city spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan said she believed seven businesses opened in the city’s downtown during 2020, despite the pandemic. Likewise, Ohio in 2020 saw a record number of new-business registrations.

“That was tremendous,” Quinlivan said about the new downtown business starts. “A lot of people have the grit and determination to make new businesses happen regardless of this pandemic that has been happening.”

Explore Middletown to create its own port authority to facilitate economic development

In Hamilton, Economic Development Specialist Stacey Dietrich-Dudas said city staff kept in close contact with manufacturers, discussing their employment numbers during the pandemic.

“They were making some small cuts last year from covid, but they felt they would be bouncing back in 2021,” Dietrich-Dudas said. “So they felt they would probably be back to their 2019 levels. That was always a good thing.”

“We never saw a big dip in the manufacturing side,” she said, adding the products they were making must have remained in demand.

Massive job losses

Here’s how many people lost their jobs in various parts of Butler County between March and April of 2020: