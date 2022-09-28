Butler County team in Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian rescue efforts

Ahead of category 4 Hurricane Ian the Butler County Emergency Management Agency deployed a team of 14 to help coordinate rescue missions to help Floridians during this monster storm.
EMA Director Matt Haverkos said a team of emergency responders from his agency and police and fire departments from Englewood, Hamilton, Monroe, Oxford and Liberty, Oxford, Ross, Wayne and West Chester townships left yesterday and will be based at the Orange County Convention Center today.
The team will then be directed to where the state wants them to help stage rescue efforts south of Tampa.
“They’ll go there and work coordinating all the resources that are coming in and assigning missions from there,” Haverkos said. “This is actually our bread and butter, we normally would do either state emergency operation center missions or county EOC missions or this. Which is basically coordinating all the teams and trucks and people.”
Haverkos said the mission is for 16 days and the state of Florida will reimburse them for their time and expenses. The Butler County EMA is routinely deployed to massive emergencies like this nationwide.
About the Author