Butler County schools to get state security funds

Created in 2021, the program was created to help schools pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting.

Holli Hansel, spokeswoman for Talawanda Schools, said the Oxford-area district has to date received $246,823.

“We will be using this money to update crisis communications equipment in the form of radios that network well with local law enforcement and other emergency responders,” said Hansel.

“In addition, we are purchasing (new) doors and hardware … and some other security equipment at the elementary schools. In an earlier grant phase, we received (state) funding that we used for security fencing and cameras at Talawanda High School for the outdoor sports complex.

Also receiving state security funds this round was Butler Tech.

Officials at Butler County’s largest school system said they appreciate for the latest round of state funds to further harden their school buildings from potentially deadly threats.

“We are very grateful to receive an additional $200,000 from the State’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Now, all 23 of our schools have been awarded money from the grant,” said Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for the 17,200-student Lakota Schools.

“As part of our regular assessments of our buildings, we work in partnership with our school resource officers from the West Chester Police Department and Butler County Sheriff’s Office to identify areas that could be enhanced or updated to provide more security in our schools.”

“While specifics of our safety plan are confidential, generally speaking, we have already begun working on improving security cameras and other areas in our facilities. This additional money will be used in the same manner,” said Fuller.