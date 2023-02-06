BreakingNews
Officials call for urgent evacuation at Ohio train derailment, fearing explosion
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Butler County public, private schools get more money for security upgrades

News
By
49 minutes ago
$3.57 million comes to county, with Hamilton Schools getting the largest portion.

The latest round of Ohio school security grants saw more Butler County schools, both public and private, receiving state funds to help make their school buildings safer from violent attacks.

In this latest, fourth round of school security grants, more than 900 schools received portions of the total $68 million distributed since 2022 under the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, said Governor Mike DeWine late last week.

Locally, Butler County schools will get $3.57 million.

ExploreLakota, Fairfield schools get biggest portion of state funds to boost security

Locally, Hamilton Schools received the largest amount — $1.2 million — for the 9,000-student during this phase of grant distribution.

The 17,500-student Lakota Schools, which is the largest in Butler County and the eighth most populous in the state, got $950,000.

Mike Holbrook, superintendent of Hamilton’s public schools, said the security funds will be put to good use.

“Hamilton City Schools always places school safety as a top priority. The district is grateful to receive additional dollars during the last round of safety grant allocations to enhance the safety and security of our schools,” said Holbrook.

“Hamilton will be using the dollars to upgrade and add additional security cameras throughout the district and upgrade PA systems in our schools.”

“Safety Grant monies cannot be used to fund personnel, such as school resource officers (school police officers). The monies must be spent on infrastructure and an equipment list is provided with the grant applications. Potential training sessions for employees on any newly purchased equipment is an acceptable allocation,” Holbrook said.

Other stipulations of the state grants include the funds must be spent prior to the end of 2023.

Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for the Lakota Local Schools, said improving the security of school building infrastructure will be further enhanced by the $950,000.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority, and we are very grateful,” Fuller said.

“As part of our regular assessments of our buildings, we work in partnership with our school resource officers to identify areas that could be enhanced or updated to provide more security in our schools. Generally speaking, we have already begun working on improving security cameras and other areas in our facilities,” she said.

Badge entry security systems will be among the focus areas for Fairfield Schools’ $350,000 grant, said district spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher.

“Any funds remaining will go into updating our camera systems … and they will be used to purchase PA (public address) systems for the seven buildings that qualified for this grant opportunity,” said Gentry-Fletcher, whose districts enroll 10,000 students, which live in Fairfield City and Fairfield Twp.

Madison Schools Superintendent Jeff Staggs said the district’s award of $300,000 will also be used to improve its PA system on the school system’s K-12th grade campus.

Edgewood Schools received $50,000, while Middletown’s public schools will get $800,000.

Dan Wohler, spokesman for Middletown City Schools, said the $800,000 “will be spent across our seven elementary schools and Highview 6th Grade Center” with $100,000 for each building.

“The funds will be used for security infrastructure across those eight buildings, including enhancements to building access control, facility monitoring, and visitor management,” Wohler said.

Two private schools in Butler County — Hamilton’s St. Peter in Chains, which enrolls students in kindergarten to 8th grade — received $100,00 and the K-8th grade Scared Heart School in Fairfield received $16,374.

In Other News
1
17Strong Hamilton neighborhoods group accepting applications for grants
2
West Chester prepares to host giant country music festival with...
3
Freedom Center president has mission to promote ‘inclusive freedom’
4
Local NAACP president: ‘Our work is never done’
5
The Journal-News hyphen turns 90

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top