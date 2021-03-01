Butler County schools seeing more optimism as staffers get second COVID-19 shots

And 45 of those 55 districts and schools also reported no new cases among teachers and other school staffers for the same period.

All Ohio K-12 schools were shuttered in mid-March 2020 as the onset of the pandemic began to become widely known.

Schools remained closed through the spring and this school year has seen local schools rollercoaster between a variety of schedules – including some districts in all remote learning for weeks – as districts reacted to fluctuating jumps in the coronavirus spread.

Almost every aspect of school life was impacted last school year into the current 2020-2021 year, including sporting events, after-school extracurriculars, in-school annual traditions like pep rallies, in-person competitions and more.

But now there’s cause for optimism, said area school officials.

“We’re so excited what the second round (of vaccine injections) mean for our district and for our students,” said Middletown Schools Spokeswoman Elizabeth Beadle, who joined hundreds of other school employees in getting their second vaccine shot at the district’s high school Friday.

“And we’re going back five days,” she said in reference to Middletown’s recent decision to return to a normal, rather than hybrid schedule, on March 22.

Some districts last week switched to all remote learning for students for a two days to allow teachers to stay at home and deal with some of the side effects of the second injection, which has been reported by some as being substantial.

Holli Morrish, spokeswoman for Talawanda Schools, said “we certainly look forward to a time in the future when the pandemic is behind us.”

“Talawanda staffers have really stretched themselves this year, and although I know we have all learned some valuable lessons, techniques and strategies, the stress and additional work hours has been very intense for everyone,” said Morrish.