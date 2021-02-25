DeWine announces guidelines for sporting, entertainment events

The Cincinnati Reds shared their excitement over the governor’s announcement Thursday.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark to kick off the season on Opening Day,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer. “We thank Governor DeWine and the officials at the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County for their guidance and cooperation throughout the planning process.”

Fans will be required to wear face masks at Great American Ball Park unless they are eating or drinking in their seats.

All tickets will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow for contactless entry.

DeWine added that if the state’s situation improves this spring and summer, more spectators could be allowed. However, he also addressed concerns about a more contagious COVID variant that’s been detected in Ohio.

“We’re going to watch it and we’re going to watch the early signs,” he said. “We just have to be careful as we move forward and we have to do it with good common sense.”

The governor also said that guidance for proms, banquet centers, wedding receptions, parades, festivals and fairs will be available soon.

The state recently approved the Columbus Blue Jackets to allow 10% of capacity, about 1,953 fans, at games starting next month, the Associated Press reported.

Fans are required to wear masks and will be socially distanced.