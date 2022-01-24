Butler County RTA suspending some routes due to staff shortage

The BCRTA board accepted the staff’s recommendation to suspend the routes last week after agreeing that the suspension was the best way to preserve quality of remaining services and retain existing staff. The R-2 route runs between Oxford and Middletown, the R-4 bus goes from Hamilton to Tri County and they are amending the R-6 route that virtually mirrors the R-4 route.

The R2 and R4 route were selected because they have not seen a rebound in ridership compared to the other regional routes.