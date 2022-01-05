Butler County considering some bus route suspensions; staffing to blame

BCRTA will hold a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 to get the public’s feedback on temporarily suspending the R-2 route between Oxford and Middletown, the R-4 bus that runs from Hamilton to Tri County and amending the R-6 route that virtually mirrors the R-4 route.

“Unfortunately, like many of our peers and other businesses, we continue to struggle as an agency to recruit employees lost during the pandemic and keep up with service demands,” BCRTA Executive Director Matt Dutkevicz said. “We are pulling together all the resources we have and deploying them to the best of our abilities as quickly as possible, but it is simply not enough. Despite avoiding a service suspension in fall 2021, our trajectory has not improved and we are now faced with some tough decisions.”