Butler County considering some bus route suspensions; staffing to blame

Pandemic-induced staffing issues has once again forced the Butler County Regional Transit Authority to consider temporarily suspending some bus routes.
BCRTA will hold a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 to get the public’s feedback on temporarily suspending the R-2 route between Oxford and Middletown, the R-4 bus that runs from Hamilton to Tri County and amending the R-6 route that virtually mirrors the R-4 route.
“Unfortunately, like many of our peers and other businesses, we continue to struggle as an agency to recruit employees lost during the pandemic and keep up with service demands,” BCRTA Executive Director Matt Dutkevicz said. “We are pulling together all the resources we have and deploying them to the best of our abilities as quickly as possible, but it is simply not enough. Despite avoiding a service suspension in fall 2021, our trajectory has not improved and we are now faced with some tough decisions.”
BCRTA held a similar public hearing in September but the board agreed not to alter its service after receiving comments like this:
“I understand there may be issues with staffing shortages or rider counts of some sort, but I implore you to please consider doing all you can to keep the bus lines in service,” one person wrote. “Something like suspending a bus line, even only temporarily, may seem small and simple in the grand scheme of things, but something so small and simple has a tremendous and important impact on real lives in our communities.”
The board received 47 comments on the proposed suspension and all of them pleaded for keeping the routes.
Riders can also submit their comments via the web form or telephone in advance of the hearing. More information about this proposal and public hearing is available at butlercountyrta.com.
