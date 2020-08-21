Butler County planning OVI checkpoint tonight

The checkpoint will start at 10:45 p.m. today and end no later than 2:45 a.m. Saturday on southbound South Verity Parkway (Ohio 4) at 18th Avenue in Middletown.

Explore Two men facing murder charges after homeowner shoots and kills Middletown man

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are the county task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.