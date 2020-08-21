Butler County planning OVI checkpoint tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight, Aug. 21, in Middletown.
The checkpoint will start at 10:45 p.m. today and end no later than 2:45 a.m. Saturday on southbound South Verity Parkway (Ohio 4) at 18th Avenue in Middletown.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are the county task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation/National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.