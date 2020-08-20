Two men facing murder charges after homeowner shoots and kills Middletown man

A Middletown man is dead, and his brother and another man are charged with murder following an alleged burglary attempt Wednesday night.
Middletown police were called at 12:02 a.m. Thursday to Atrium Medical Center on a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, 25-year-old Joshua Oatneal, died at the hospital, Sgt. Earl Nelson said.
An investigation determined that three people, Joshua Oatneal, his brother Jonathon Oatneal Jr., 23, and Andrew Roberts, 22, went to a residence in the 2600 block of Aspen Drive to commit a burglary, according to police.
During the burglary the homeowner shot Joshua Oatneal. The other two men took him to the hospital and left. They were spotted a short time later in the city, and both are charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated burglary.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Steve Winters at 513-425-7786.