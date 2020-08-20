X

Two men facing murder charges after homeowner shoots and kills Middletown man

Jonathon Oatneal Jr. MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE
Jonathon Oatneal Jr. MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Lauren Pack

A Middletown man is dead, and his brother and another man are charged with murder following an alleged burglary attempt Wednesday night.

Middletown police were called at 12:02 a.m. Thursday to Atrium Medical Center on a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, 25-year-old Joshua Oatneal, died at the hospital, Sgt. Earl Nelson said.

ExploreThird person indicted for man’s shooting death in Fairfield

An investigation determined that three people, Joshua Oatneal, his brother Jonathon Oatneal Jr., 23, and Andrew Roberts, 22, went to a residence in the 2600 block of Aspen Drive to commit a burglary, according to police.

During the burglary the homeowner shot Joshua Oatneal. The other two men took him to the hospital and left. They were spotted a short time later in the city, and both are charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated burglary.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Steve Winters at 513-425-7786.

Andrew Roberts MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE
Andrew Roberts MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.