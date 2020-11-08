Butler County holiday tradition canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

MIDDLETOWN — The 14th annual Santa Parade, a holiday tradition in downtown Middletown, has been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, said Linda Moorman, organizer of the event.
She recently contacted the City of Middletown health department and was told the city would not issue a parade permit because of COVID-19.
“It’s sad,” Moorman told the Journal-News this afternoon. “Our lives have changed.”
The parade was set for 4 p.m. Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Moorman said the parade typically attracted about 2,000 people and has become a family tradition.
She hopes the parade can return in 2021.
Moorman said she hopes to have Santa drive around Middletown neighborhoods on Saturdays toward the end of November and in December.