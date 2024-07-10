Butler County Historical Society names new executive director

The Butler County Historical Society (BCHS) announced the appointment of Brian Smith as the society’s new executive director. He replaces Kathy Creighton, who retired June 29, after serving as executive director for the last 14 years.

According to Rich Piland with the BCHS, Smith joined the BCHS Board of Trustees in 2015 and was elected president of the society in 2018, serving in the position until 2020. After a mandated year off, he rejoined the board before accepting the position as the society’s operations manager in 2022. He has been responsible for working with the inventory of the museum’s collection, managing the society’s social media, maintaining membership records, organizing exhibits and making presentations. He was responsible for overseeing the restoration of the Civil War battle flag of the 35th Ohio Volunteer Infantry currently on display at the society.