Butler County Historical Society names new executive director

The Butler County Historical Society (BCHS) announced the appointment of Brian Smith as the society’s new executive director. He replaces Kathy Creighton, who retired June 29, after serving as executive director for the last 14 years.
According to Rich Piland with the BCHS, Smith joined the BCHS Board of Trustees in 2015 and was elected president of the society in 2018, serving in the position until 2020. After a mandated year off, he rejoined the board before accepting the position as the society’s operations manager in 2022. He has been responsible for working with the inventory of the museum’s collection, managing the society’s social media, maintaining membership records, organizing exhibits and making presentations. He was responsible for overseeing the restoration of the Civil War battle flag of the 35th Ohio Volunteer Infantry currently on display at the society.
Diane Morrissey has been hired to be the society’s new administrative assistant in the museum, according to the BCHS. She will be responsible for maintaining the society’s membership records as well as managing social media and working with the inventory of the museum’s collection. She is a charter member of the Ross Twp. Historical Society and a long-time member of the BCHS. She has more than 12 years of experience conducting genealogy research and is interested in local history.
The Butler County Historical Society, incorporated in 1948, is a private non-profit formed in 1934 to preserve and promote the history of Butler County through the collection and conservation of artifacts and the sharing of knowledge through education and community engagement. It owns and operates the Benninghofen House Museum at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. The society also manages the Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument on Front Street and the McCloskey Wonder Works Museum at Heritage Hall located in the 1935 City Hall building on High Street.
