Butler County health officials concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases: What they’re saying

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that about 30% of current cases are from the new Delta variant and numbers are expected to rise in the next two weeks. The Delta variant spreads faster than other forms of the virus and makes people sicker. Current vaccines are showing good protection from the Delta variant.

“News of increases in the Delta variant across the US, Ohio and Butler County are concerning. We are worried about our citizens who may be vulnerable to this more severe form of COVID,” Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said. “If you, or your loved ones have not yet gotten vaccinated, now is the time.”