Butler County Fair: Open Class results from Sunday and Monday

The Butler County Fair will be held through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily. Each day at the fair is different and include a number of contests from honey judging to horse shows. A Saturday concert will feature Crush Bon Jovi Experience, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
The Journal-News will continue to update our web site through the week with the 4H and Senior Fair results as they become available.
In Other News
1
Residents pack meeting to voice concerns over future of Central...
2
Shooting range soon to open on Ohio 4 in Liberty Twp.
3
Final Liberty Way road closure is this week
4
State money goes to two Butler Co. school districts to improve walking...
5
Former Butler County employee sues over maternity leave firing
About the Author