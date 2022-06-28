Butler County events to celebrate Fourth of July

SATURDAY

- Light Up Liberty, at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday. There will be family fun zone, music, 5K walk/run, car and truck show, fireworks and more.

- Uptown Music Concert at Oxford Memorial Park in Oxford, free, beginning at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

- Middletown’s Independence Day Festival, at Smith Park, 4 to 11 p.m. There will be music, fireworks and more.

- Oxford Freedom Festival at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. 6 to 10:30 p.m. Live music, kids’ zone, fireworks and more.

- Red, White & Kaboom Fireworks Display, at Harbin Park, Fairfield. 10 p.m. Soccer lot open to foot traffic for viewing purposes.

MONDAY (JULY 4th)

- Liberty Twp. 4th of July Parade, starts at Lakota East High School and ends at Liberty Junior School. 9 a.m.

- Hamilton 4th of July Parade and Fireworks, in Hamilton. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

- Middletown July 4th Parade, starts at Smith Park and ends at Woodside. 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Middletown through the Decades,” and participates are encouraged to dress up in decade appropriate costumes

- Light Up the Sky Monroe, at Monroe Community Park, 550 S. Main St. Noon to 11 p.m. Vintage baseball game, kids’ area, music, fireworks and more.

- Stricker’s Grove amusement park in Ross Twp. will have public hours from 3 to 11 p.m. Admission is free, tickets for rides must be purchased. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Parking is $5 before 6 p.m. and $10 after.

- That Arena Rock Show with The Inturns, at RiversEdge amphitheater, Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Did we miss your event? The Journal-News may not be aware of it. To submit events for consideration of publication, email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.