Some Butler County areas will still enforce fireworks bans

Similarly, Middletown is not changing anything leading up to Independence Day. Missy Knight, a spokesperson for the City of Middletown, said the city will allow the use of fireworks on designated holidays.

“Our policy currently follows the Ohio Revised Code,” Knight said. “Since Ohio Revised Code changes July 1, we will continue following Ohio Revised Code unless Middletown City Council changes that for the future.”

This Independence Day will be the first of nine designated holidays under the new state law. Ohioans are able to legally set off consumer-grade fireworks for the entirety of the holiday weekend.

Under previous law, Ohioans were allowed to purchase fireworks but were legally obligated to take them outside the state within 48 hours of the purchase and were not able to set fireworks off in the state without a permit.

Butler County Sheriff Chief Anthony Dwyer said he doesn’t expect the new Ohio law to change the sheriff’s enforcement, although there might be more noise complaints if more Butler County residents are setting off fireworks.

“During the holidays — obviously the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day — we have a lot of fireworks complaints. More than we can probably handle,” Dwyer said. “It’s almost impossible to respond to every call on Fourth of July when people set fireworks off.”

Now that fireworks are technically legal to be set off in Butler County, the sheriff’s dispatch center will be more acutely focused on sifting through complaints regarding safety, and not just noise.

Dwyer said that even though the usage of fireworks might increase, the ability to police the situation effectively might be improved by the new law.

“It always has been a challenge,” Dwyer said. “This will hopefully codify some more specifics and make it a little bit easier.”