Butler County drug bust nets marijuana, guns, equipment to make edibles

Two men were arrested and drugs, guns and molds for making THC edibles were seized after two Butler County houses were searched Thursday.
Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force executed the search warrants on East Home Avenue in Trenton and Griesmer Avenue in Hamilton. They found approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, 40 guns, a suppressor, thousands of rounds of ammunition, packaging to distribute THC products such as medical marijuana, molds for making THC edibles and $30,000 cash. Also seized was 2015 Chevrolet truck, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Zack Anderson, 31, of Trenton was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies. Travis Spires, 32 of Hamilton is charged with felony possession of drugs.
The suspects had molds to make THC edibles and packaging that appears to have come from a medical marijuana dispensary, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Drug dealers think they can outsmart law enforcement with their fancy packaging. They’ll have more time to think, sitting in jail,” said Sheriff Richard Jones.