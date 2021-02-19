Butler County drug bust nets marijuana, guns, equipment to make edibles

Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force executed the search warrants on East Home Avenue in Trenton and Griesmer Avenue in Hamilton. They found approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, 40 guns, a suppressor, thousands of rounds of ammunition, packaging to distribute THC products such as medical marijuana, molds for making THC edibles and $30,000 cash. Also seized was 2015 Chevrolet truck, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Zack Anderson, 31, of Trenton was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies. Travis Spires, 32 of Hamilton is charged with felony possession of drugs.