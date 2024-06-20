Butler County deputies seize kilo of cocaine during a traffic stop in West Chester Twp.

Bryan Cole Miller, 53, of Galveston, was the only occupant in the vehicle. A police dog alerted on the vehicle and deputies located concealed drugs, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately one kilo, or 2.2 pounds, of cocaine was seized. It has an estimated value of $70,000.

Miller is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both first-degree felonies. A 40-caliber handgun and ammunition were located in the vehicle. He is also charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.