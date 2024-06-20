Butler County deputies seize kilo of cocaine during a traffic stop in West Chester Twp.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Texas man was arrested with a kilo of cocaine Thursday morning by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on Interstate 75, officials reported.

The driver was pulled over on southbound I-75 near Union Center about 8 a.m. for traffic violations.

Bryan Cole Miller, 53, of Galveston, was the only occupant in the vehicle. A police dog alerted on the vehicle and deputies located concealed drugs, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately one kilo, or 2.2 pounds, of cocaine was seized. It has an estimated value of $70,000.

Miller is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both first-degree felonies. A 40-caliber handgun and ammunition were located in the vehicle. He is also charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

In Other News
1
International cyclists race through Oxford for Race Across America
2
Best of Butler County winners sneak peek: MOON Co-op, the best place...
3
Hamilton man arrested on felony drug charges in court today
4
Middletown council takes first steps to permitting marijuana businesses
5
Hamilton’s free weekend downtown bus shuttle starts Friday

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top