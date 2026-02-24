Butler County Courthouse operations won’t resume for ‘at least a couple weeks’

Firefighters were first sent to the courthouse after reports of smoke in the area, Boyko said during the Butler County Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.

“When the first crew arrived, they did not witness any smoke in the area so they called off then within minutes the courthouse fire alarm system alerted dispatch,” she said.

Crews were dispatched again and it appears the fire was contained to two areas in the basement with only light smoke and almost no water damage on the floors above, Boyko said.

Several contractors are working to restore various aspects of the building, she said.

The two courts — Butler County Area II Court and the Butler County Probate Court — and “other ancillary operations to the courts” have been temporarily relocated and “are operating as they have determined is necessary for their courts,” Boyko said.

“Although the fire damage was limited, water and smoke impacted the building systems of the Historic Courthouse,” she said. “With the degree of that impact coupled with life safety measures we want to ensure are prioritized, operations to the courthouse will likely not be restored for at least a couple weeks and perhaps longer.”

Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit said the courthouse is “one of the most iconic and historic buildings” in Butler County.

“Over the years, it’s been the site of some major fires, with devastating and even tragic outcomes, including the loss of Hamilton firefighters who responded to protect it,” Bucheit said in a release, referring in part to the March 1912 blaze in which three Hamilton firefighters died.

The city said it thanks the responding crews for their professionalism and steady execution during the incident.

Bucheit said Sunday morning “could have been much worse.”

“Our firefighters, and those from surrounding communities, did a great job keeping this fire contained,” he said. “We all appreciate their efforts and are thankful no one was hurt.”

Those providing mutual aid to Hamilton Fire Department during the incident include:

Fairfield Fire Department

Fairfield Twp. Fire Department

Liberty Twp. Fire Department

Monroe Fire Department

West Chester Fire Department

Colerain Fire Department

Evendale Fire Department

The city said that although there is some damage to the structure due to fire, smoke, and water, the quick actions of responding crews significantly minimized its impact.“

“Their partnership and willingness to assist demonstrate the strength of regional collaboration and shared commitment to public safety,” the city said.

Contributing writer Denise Callahan contributed to this report.