New therapy dog brings calm to Hamilton students

The assignment at Fairwood Elementary was made possible through strong community support, including a major contribution from American Legion Post 138 in Hamilton, officials said.

Tango’s introduction is a continuation of a district therapy dog program that kicked off at the start of this school year with the introduction of Arrow, a 2-year-old Husky.

Alexandrea Sorrentino, the district’s supervisor of mental health, who oversees the program, said “no one has to teach a dog how to connect and how to have empathy,”

“It’s part of their genetic makeup,” Sorrentino said. “It’s part of who they are, and their connectivity just the way they feel, their sense of calm, picking up on how we smell different emotions.”

The dogs are part of the Paws & Stripes College at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Inmates help save and train dogs from the county’s animal shelter, and they are trained to be AKC-certified therapy dogs.

Hamilton’s therapy dog program is funded through donations from the public, plus businesses, nonprofits and the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Tango is fully funded for the next three years. The district will add more dogs as it receives more donations.

The goal is to have a therapy dog in every building. A Hamilton Community Foundation fund, Pawsitive Connections, was established to be the fiscal agent that manages the donations to meet that goal.

The timeline for expansion depends on community support, Sorrentino said.

Tom Stuard, commander of American Legion Post 138, said the post’s involvement happened after a Fairwood educator requested support from family members who are members of the post.

“The executive board got together and said, ‘Yeah, we should, should donate and fund that, because one of our main missions is the community and children and youth.”

Kaitlyn Lang, Tango’s owner/handler, said students are excited to have tango in the building.

“Even just seeing him through the glass as they’re walking in, they’re like, ‘Tango is here!’” she said.

Sorrentino said the therapy dog program represents “a powerful investment in our students’ well-being” at no cost to taxpayers.

“This initiative addresses the needs of the whole child by providing a calming presence that lowers anxiety and de-escalates high-stress situations,” she told Journal-News. “Beyond emotional support, we see a direct academic impact through increased reading confidence and literacy.

“Most importantly, these dogs transform our school culture, boosting attendance and fostering a community where every student feels a true sense of belonging.”