Butler County Courthouse closed following fire in basement

A fire that broke out early Sunday morning at the Butler County Historic Courthouse has forced changes to court operations this week.

The Butler County Area II Court and the Butler County Probate Court will not operate out of the courthouse at 101 High St. in Hamilton, officials announced.

Both courts are scheduled to be closed today.

Butler County Area II Court’s Wednesday docket is scheduled to be conducted at Butler County Area III Court at 9577 Beckett Road, Suite 300, in West Chester Twp.

Reports said a fire broke out at the historic Butler County Courthouse in downtown Hamilton this morning. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

For more information and updates, visit areacourts.bcohio.gov. For information and updates regarding Butler County Probate Court, visit probatecourt.bcohio.gov.

Hamilton Fire Chief Thomas Eickelberger said a fire alarm came in about 6:30 a.m., and confirmed the courthouse had a fire in the basement.

The fire was contained to a room on that level, the county said Monday.

Power was shut off in the surrounding area. Several crews responded. No injuries were reported.

Additional details are not available regarding what caused the fire, or the extent of damage, county officials said today.

The Butler County Courthouse cost $305,000 to build and was completed and occupied on Feb. 4, 1889.

The four-story structure has been a part of an ongoing $7.2 million restoration project to develop and update the building.

