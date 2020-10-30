Butler County city offering grants to small businesses affected by COVID-19

The city of Middletown approved a similar COVID-19 small business grant program last month.

She said awards are anticipated to be limited to $2,500 for bricks-and-mortar businesses and $1,000 for home occupations, but these amounts are subject to changes based on program demand.

Patterson said priority will be given to companies that did not receive federal or state assistance, such as federal PPP loans, and companies that have a history of community involvement.

Eligible businesses must have 50 or fewer employees or contractors in business as of Jan. 1, 2019.

Questions about the program can be answered by contacting Patterson at grants@monroeohio.org or at 513-539-7374, ext. 1023.