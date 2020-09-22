Middletown approves CARES Act funding plan: How it will spend federal dollars

Approved a $2,850 small business economic development grant for Annie Up Boutique, 1391 Central Ave. for an illuminated outdoor sign. The new store opened July 13 and specializes in biker apparel and parts.

Appointed Mayor Nicole Condrey as the council representative to the Citizens Advisory Board to the Police.

Heard an update on the demolition of the former Lincoln School on Central Avenue. City Manager Jim Palenick said there would be an “expedited priority effort” in the next 60 days for demolition.

Confirmed the appointments of Aaron Adkins as a patrol officer with Division of Police; Christopher Arias and Chris Schwitalski as water reclamation operators with the Public Works & Utilities Department; and the promotional appointment of Kayla Carle to the position of executive account clerk in the Finance Department.

Heard an update from Council Clerk Amy Schenck on the progress of the 2020 Census in Middletown. She said census workers are visiting homes that have not responded. According to the Census website as of Sept. 11, the city has an overall self-reporting rate of 64.2%. The count ends on Sept. 30.