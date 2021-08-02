Butler County candidates for 2022 election already collecting donations

“We didn’t want to have anything in the spring,” Hall said, referencing the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. But he said his campaign will have a “busy fall and a busy winter.”

With no organized fundraiser, Hall still raised nearly $6,200 in the first half of 2021. He’ll have more than $10,500 heading into the second half of the year.

Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, who represents the 51st House District, has received $17,750 since mid-December, according to her campaign’s finance documents. Her campaign committee has more than $30,200 cash on hand.

Carruthers said there’s “too much to be done to stop now.”

Only two of the 11 countywide non-judicial officeholders are up for election in 2022. County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter and County Auditor Roger Reynolds are up for re-election.

Carpenter’s semiannual campaign finance report was not uploaded to the Butler County Board of Elections website by 4 p.m. but she’s historically a prolific fundraiser. In her 2018 campaign, she raised nearly $42,000 in her primary race against West Chester Twp. Trustee Lee Wong.

Carpenter, who will see re-election, said her first fundraiser for the 2022 campaign will be in September.

The campaign committee for Reynolds, who confirmed he’s seeking re-election, has the most money available among local candidates, according to the reports filed last week.

Heading into the second half of the year, he has $54,587.75 on hand. His campaign expended $700 in the past six months, giving a pair of fundraising contributions in March to fellow Republicans ― $500 for the Friends of Tom Farrell campaign and $100 for the Friends of Mary Swain campaign. The Reynolds campaign also donated $100 to the Butler County GOP.

Those running in 2022 aren’t the only candidates who needed to file a semiannual campaign finance report by Friday. State law also mandates any local candidate campaign committee that raised more than $10,000 since it either formed or filed its last report must also file.

Buck Rumpke, who announced in June he’s seeking a seat on the Liberty Twp. Board of Trustees, is the only local candidate required to file.

Rumpke loaned the Friends of Buck Rumpke campaign $30,000. The vice president of the Butler County Planning Commission is one of five candidates seeking a Liberty Twp. trustee seat which also features incumbent trustee Tom Farrell. Township Trustee Christine Matacic is not seeking re-election.

Rep. Jennifer Gross: Raised $475 since Dec. 12, 2020. $26,573 cash on hand

