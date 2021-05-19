Longtime Liberty Twp. trustee won’t seek re-election after helping explosive growth

For nearly two decades one of the hands guiding the soaring Liberty Twp.’s journey from rural community to rising star among area townships has been that of Trustee Christine Matacic.
Matacic surprised many recently when she posted a farewell message on social media announcing she is leaving the public office she has held since 2002 once her term is finished at the end of the year.
“When my husband and I moved here in 1981, fewer than 7,000 people lived in the township,” wrote Matacic. “By the time I was elected, our population had more than tripled, to 23,000. We are now set to nearly double that number, with 45,000 residents and over 500 businesses.”
“My years as trustee in this time of growth have been exciting and fulfilling. We’ve had a great many accomplishments, a few hiccups, and some controversies, but overall Liberty Township has positioned itself as one of the most desirable areas in the Cincinnati-Dayton Metroplex.”
“A friend of mine once told me I would know when it was time to take a step back. Well, today, I can say I know that Liberty Township is in good hands and has a firm handle on the future. That is why I have chosen not to run for re-election to a sixth term,” she wrote.
“It is time for someone younger, with a passion for continuing a positive course for Liberty Township, to have the opportunity to represent your interests and vision for a better tomorrow.”
Fellow Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell said Matacic’s departure from leadership will have a large impact.
“Christine has been an asset to me and to the township for decades. Her passion and leadership has laid the ground work for Liberty’s future and her dedication to the township is only surpassed by her dedication to family. I respect her decision, but she will be missed,” said Farrell.
Both Matacic and Farrell’s seats are up for election in November.
Matacic said she plans to spend more time with her family and stay involved in the area through her work on the Butler County Elderly Services board and Butler County Master Gardeners.
The outpouring of thanks and well-wishers since she posted her announcement has overwhelmed the long-time public servant.
“It’s kind of like when you are a parent and you don’t know if you’ve done the right thing until they have grown up. There are a lot of things I’ve done as a trustee and I hoped they were helping. But now I can see the fruits of that labor,” said Matacic.
“It’s heartwarming to see and hear from so many.”