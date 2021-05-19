Longtime Liberty Twp. trustee won’t seek re-election after helping explosive growth

“It is time for someone younger, with a passion for continuing a positive course for Liberty Township, to have the opportunity to represent your interests and vision for a better tomorrow.”

Fellow Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell said Matacic’s departure from leadership will have a large impact.

“Christine has been an asset to me and to the township for decades. Her passion and leadership has laid the ground work for Liberty’s future and her dedication to the township is only surpassed by her dedication to family. I respect her decision, but she will be missed,” said Farrell.

Both Matacic and Farrell’s seats are up for election in November.

Matacic said she plans to spend more time with her family and stay involved in the area through her work on the Butler County Elderly Services board and Butler County Master Gardeners.

The outpouring of thanks and well-wishers since she posted her announcement has overwhelmed the long-time public servant.

“It’s kind of like when you are a parent and you don’t know if you’ve done the right thing until they have grown up. There are a lot of things I’ve done as a trustee and I hoped they were helping. But now I can see the fruits of that labor,” said Matacic.

“It’s heartwarming to see and hear from so many.”